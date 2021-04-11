The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects a stronger economic recovery in 2021 as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts get under way, but it warned of “daunting challenges” given the different rates of administering shots across the globe.

The global economy will expand by six per cent this year, up from the 5.5 per cent pace estimated in January, the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook published on Tuesday. This would be the highest growth rate in four decades of data, coming after a 3.3 per cent contraction last year that was the worst peacetime decline since the Great Depression.

Looking further ahead, the organisation expects global growth for 2022 to hit 4.4 per cent, higher than an earlier estimate of 4.2 per cent.

Meanwhile a measure of US manufacturing activity – a bellwether for the economy – soared to its highest level in more than 37 years in March, underpinned by strong growth in new orders, the clearest sign so far that a much anticipated economic rebound was probably under way.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Thursday that its index of national factory activity rose to 64.7 in March from 60.8 in February. That was the highest level since December 1983. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9 per cent of the US economy. Economists had forecast the index to rise to 61.3.

Finally in the UK, construction activity grew at the fastest rate since 2014 in March, lifted by a restart in postponed hospitality, leisure and office projects as COVID-19 restrictions start to ease, a monthly survey from HIS Markit showed on Thursday.

The Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index jumped to 61.7 in March from 53.3 in February. That is the highest level since September 2014 and well above the increase to 54.6 forecast by economists. Any reading above 50 represents growth in the sector.

“Improving confidence among clients in the commercial segment was a key driver of growth, with development activity rebounding in sectors of the economy set to benefit the most from the improving pandemic situation,” said IHS Markit economics director Tim Moore.

