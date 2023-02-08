The International Monetary Fund has praised Malta for its economic recovery after COVID-19 but urged the country to plan the easing of energy subsidies and reform the corporate tax system.

It was a message which repeated comments made to Times of Malta last December by IMF mission chief for Malta Kotaro Ishi.

In its annual assessment of the country, the IMF Executive Board observed that Malta’s economy has recovered strongly following the worst recession in decades due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although inflation had picked up but remained among the lowest in the euro area, reflecting the government’s policy to freeze retail electricity and fuel prices for all consumers.

But the IMF said the Maltese authorities should prepare an exit strategy from the fixed-energy-price policy while protecting vulnerable groups.

"The exit strategy should aim to contain fiscal costs and introduce market price mechanisms to enhance incentives for energy conservation and help accelerate the green transition while protecting vulnerable groups. The authorities should explore reform options with the aim of gradually rolling them out ahead of winter 2023/24. Ultimately, accelerating the green transition is the best way to strengthen Malta’s resilience to an energy shock," it said.

Tax and pension reforms

The IMF board also urged Malta to prepare tax and pension reforms.

"While public debt is projected to remain just below 60 percent of GDP, it could be forced on an upward path if growth underperforms or contingent liabilities materialise. To protect against this risk, the authorities need additional measures to mobilize revenues and enhance spending efficiency over the medium term," it said.

Corporate tax reform

Furthermore,m in view of the so called Pillar II global corporate tax reform, the Maltese authorities need to reform the taxation of multinational firms and consider broader reforms to the tax system and to revenue administration with the aim of simplifying and improving the efficiency of the tax system and reducing administration and compliance costs while protecting revenues.

"Efforts aimed at identifying the scope for rationalising recurrent spending should continue, while further steps should be taken to improve the efficiency of public investment, including green investments. Long-term demographic trends should be closely monitored to properly plan pension-related reforms, and efforts should continue to promote voluntary occupational pensions and personal pensions," the IMF added.

It said Malta's financial system remains sound, but emerging risks warrant continued vigilance and close monitoring of banks. The authorities should closely monitor banks’ risk management to ensure that provisions are continuously updated as economic prospects change. Given the banking sector’s large exposure to the housing market, the consideration of introducing a sectoral systemic capital risk buffer targeting mortgage loans is warranted. In addition, efforts to monitor cyber security risks and strengthen resilience against cyberattacks should continue.

Skills mismatch and labour shortages

The IMF said structural reforms are necessary to improve Malta’s long-term growth and address climate challenges. Malta’s Recovery and Resilience Plan will address part of its structural challenges, it observed, but more efforts will be needed, especially to address labour skill mismatches, increase STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) graduates, enhance vocational training, promote research and innovation, and advance the digital transformation of SMEs. Labour force participation should also be fostered through incentives for workers to delay retirement and flexible working solutions to address structural labour shortages.