Safiya Davisia Bertha Abiola Moore (Trinidad and Tobago) was awarded the REMPEC Marine Environment Law Prize.

The prize was presented to Ms Moore by Gabino Gonzalez (head of office, REMPEC) during the International Maritime Law Institute’s 30th annual graduation ceremony held at the Malta Maritime Museum in Vittoriosa. The prize is awarded to the student who achieved the best performance in the Marine Environment Law Examinations in the academic year.

Ms Moore, the winner of the prize, is the legal nominee of Tobago House of Assembly. She is currently doing an internship with Lloyd’s Reigster in Southampton regarding the Ballast Water Management Convention.