The International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) recently held its 31st annual graduation ceremony virtually, marking the successful completion of a very intensive year of studies which culminated in the award of numerous degrees from the institute’s programmes. During the ceremony, 11 students from different countries were awarded prizes for exceptional performance in different subject areas, including Dr Kimberly Zarb (pictured), who was awarded the Comité Maritime International (CMI) Prize for the Best Overall Performance.

