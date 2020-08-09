The International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) based at the University of Malta, Msida, recently launched a new, more modern and efficient website.

The website features details about the institute, its programmes, courses and publications, as well as the donors that support its activities.

A ‘directories’ page contains details of the institute’s governing bodies, its academic and administrative staff, and the over 1,000 maritime experts from 145 states and territories who have received training at IMLI.

The ‘useful links’ page provides access to international maritime law treaties and legislative instruments and other maritime law links.

Website administrator Claudette Camilleri said the IMLI website is an especially important tool of information on the institue and helps in its promotion.

She said the website is more user-friendly and uses the latest technology to allow much easier access while at the same time, facilitating its maintenance and constant updating. The technology used also makes it compatible with all devices, including mobile phones and with all major web browsers, thus ensuring more visibility and visits.

To access the website, visit the link below.

