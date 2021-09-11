The first devotional Saturday leading to the solemn feast of the Immaculate Conception on December 8 will be held today (Saturday) at the Franciscan church in Victoria run by the Conventual friars.

The religious service starts with prayers at 5.45pm, followed by Mass celebrated by Fr Guardian Joseph Xerri, helped by Deacon Robert Calleja, at 6.30pm.

Members of the Confraternity of the Immaculate Conception are urged to attend.