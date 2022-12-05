On the occasion of the feast of the Immaculate Conception, Cardinal Mario Grech will lead concelebrated Mass at the Franciscan Conventual Fathers church in Victoria, at 9.30am, on Thursday.

Mgr Grech will also deliver the panegyric. The Laudate Pueri choir, under the direction of Mro Canon Ġorġ Frendo, will take part.

Fr Richard Farrugia, seminary rector, will celebrate solemn Mass at 4pm and Mgr Anton Borg will lead solemn vespers at 5pm, followed by the procession with the statue of the Immaculate Conception.

The La Stella Band will accompany the procession, while the Mnarja Band will give a concert at St Francis Square.

At the end of the procession, the antiphon, Hodie Egressa (est.1884), by Mgr Giuseppe Farrugia (tal-vers), will be sung, followed by the Franciscan community’s consecration to Our Lady, Eucharistic Benediction and the popular hymn Lejna Ħares.