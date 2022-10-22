Borussia Dortmund host Stuttgart on Saturday, with manager Edin Terzic urging his side to be more “mature” and find the “motivation” needed to prevent another season slipping away.

Despite a 2-0 win away against Hannover on Wednesday which saw Dortmund through to the next round of the German Cup, Terzic complained his side “don’t learn from our mistakes” and seemed to lack the necessary desire and fight a title-challenging side needs.

“It takes a form of intrinsic motivation — (a motivation) that the boys need to switch on themselves,” Terzic said.

Click here for full story.