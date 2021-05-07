The government has not excluded the possibility of an immersed tunnel between Malta and Gozo even though this option was not listed in the request for proposals for the €300 million project.

An immersed tunnel is sunk into place on top of the seabed instead of being bored underneath it.

The information emerged from a parliamentary committee meeting held recently during which Infrastructure Malta (IM) chief executive, Fredrick Azzopardi gave a presentation on the channel project, which is being strongly opposed by environmental groups.

Four bids have been received in answer to the request for proposals – three are for bored tunnels and the other is for an immersed structure.

Azzopardi said this alternative, submitted by the only Maltese consortium, had not been rejected because IM had been advised that restricting the proposals to bored tunnels might give rise to appeals that would delay the tendering process.

He explained that IM’s conceptual design was for a 14-kilometre horseshoe-shaped tunnel running underground and under the seabed between l-Imbordin, in St Paul’s Bay, and a road near Kenuna Tower, in Nadur.

But this was not the final design or technology – whether bored or immersed. That would only be determined once bidders who satisfied the criteria passed the first phase of the evaluation process and moved to the second phase.

This phase would involve discussions with each of them for details on their proposals.

“We’re shortlisting bidders that tick all the boxes according to the criteria we set out. Then we’ll move to another phase to discuss the details,” Azzopardi said.

An immersed tunnel has to stretch from coast to coast but it has to emerge into the road network

The four submissions came from Salini Impregilo SpA, CGYI Malta Gozo Consortium, Equitix-Itochu-Yapi Merkezi-Makyol-Egis Consortium and Malta Gozo Fixed Link Limited.

Bidders to have experience in underwater tunnelling

One of the conditions laid down for bidders is they should have experience in underwater tunnelling and carried out at least one similar project.

Another condition is that they have a turnover of at least €500 million over the last three financial years, total equity of the same amount and have derived a project turnover of at least €250 million.

Malta Gozo Fixed Link Limited is a joint venture featuring the Mizzi Organisation, Alberta Fire and Security and the Chetcuti family, of Hugo’s chain fame, typically associated with hospitality.

Azzopardi was asked if this consortium had any experience with tunnelling and whether it conformed to the requested turnover. He refused to comment, however, saying that he did not want to compromise the process.

Azzopardi acknowledged this consortium’s proposal would shift the proposed entry and exit points. The route would also have to change, running behind Comino, which is part of a protected Natura 2000 site that covers the island and the seabed around it.

“An immersed tunnel has to stretch from coast to coast but one of our conditions was that it has to emerge into the current road network,” he said.

The seabed would still have to be excavated if the immersed tunnel proposal was chosen, he added.

Preliminary studies forming part of the environmental impact assessment were underway but could only be finalised after more studies have been carried out according to which technology was chosen, Azzopardi said.

Once the final design was ready, the planning process could start.

According to Infrastructure Malta’s conceptual design, the tunnel should have enough space for emergency vehicles to go through, even during heavy traffic. There would be a 1.5-metre ‘buffer zone’ between lanes allowing emergency vehicles to manoeuvre.

There would also be “several roundabouts” along the route – wider spaces within the tunnel that would allow vehicles to turn around.

IM not aware of the presence of gas

Asked about the possibility of gas pockets that could give rise to problems during boring, Azzopardi said that he was not aware of the presence of gas.

When the issue of traffic impact assessments and a study on viability was raised, Azzopardi said he did not have the detailed results at hand but the volume of traffic needed stood at about 9,000 cars per day.

The request for proposals was for design, build, maintenance and operation. He could not specify the duration of the concession and neither the toll that would be charged, since this depended on the outcome of discussions.

Daniel Cilia, on behalf of NGOs, asked if Gozo’s infrastructure could take such an increase in cars for viability to be achieved – the equivalent of 3.2 million cars every year.

Maria Grazia Cassar from Din l-Art Ħelwa insisted there was still time to reverse the decision that the tunnel is the best option for travel between the islands.

Azzopardi said the toll would have to cover capital expenditure, maintenance and operations and would be decided at the end of the process.

He also said there was no plan for Gozo Channel to stop operating, although the ferry trips may become less frequent.

The evaluation committee is led by the Contracts Department and assisted by legal and technical experts who also assisted IM in preparing the tender document.

Engineer Robert Schembri chairs the committee.