The latest in a series of inspections into irregularities by immigration police found the majority of migrants inspected were living in Malta in accordance with the law.

The inspections were carried out on Saturday.

In the localities of Raħal Ġdid and Fgura, however, a number of those inspected were found to have been living here irregularly and were arrested.

Those arrested were from Siria, Somalia, Pakistan, Mali, Nigeria, Guinea, Gambia and Ghana.

They are being held at a detention centre and the process for repatriation to their countries will be initiated.

Over seventy-five people have been expelled from Malta and repatriated since the beginning of the month after having been found living in Malta irregularly.

These inspections are carried out by the police with the assistance of the detention services.

This was the latest push by the authorities to crack down on people living and working in Malta without permission.