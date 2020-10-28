Lazio have travelled to Belgium for Wednesday’s Champions League game against Club Brugge with a depleted squad after a coronavirus scare in the Italian team left many top players at home.

“We’re 16 here and tomorrow the club will issue a statement before the match based on the Covid-19 situation,” coach Simone Inzaghi told a press conference at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Tuesday.

Inzaghi did not name the players who remained behind but Italian media reported they included star striker Ciro Immobile, midfielders Luis Alberto, Manuel Lazzari, Lucas Leiva and Djavan Anderson.

Lazio, returning to the Champions League after 13 years, are top of Group F along with Club Brugge, after both teams won their opening matches.

