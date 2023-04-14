Ciro Immobile scored his first Lazio goal in nearly two months when he netted the opening penalty in his team’s 3-0 win at Serie A strugglers Spezia on Friday.

Italy striker Immobile helped Lazio strengthen their hold on second spot with a fourth straight win by scoring from the spot in the 36th minute at the Stadio Picco to take his league tally in an injury-hit season to 10.

Felipe Anderson won the spot-kick when he went down under Ethan Ampadu’s challenge which was harshly judged to be a foul and a bookable offence, the Welshman was sent off late on following his second yellow card.

Anderson doubled the away side’s lead six minutes after the break when he finished off a swift-passing move also involving Luis Alberto and Immobile

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt