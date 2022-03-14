Ciro Immobile broke Lazio’s all-time Serie A scoring record on Monday with the only goal in his team’s 1-0 win over struggling Venezia which moved them fifth.
Immobile, who also had a goal ruled out for offside just after the break, smashed home a 58th-minute penalty to take his top-flight tally with Lazio to 144, one more than Italian goalscoring icon Silvio Piola.
Piola is Serie A’s all-time leading scorer with 274 goals over a 25-year career in which his biggest honour was the 1938 World Cup for his national team.
