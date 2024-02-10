Ciro Immobile scored his 200th Serie A goal on Saturday as Lazio warmed up for their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich by beating Cagliari 3-1.

Italy forward Immobile, who is Lazio’s all-time top scorer, put his team two goals ahead three minutes after the break in Sardinia after Alessandro Deiola’s first-half own goal handed them the lead.

Felipe Anderson rounded off the scoring in the 65th minute to move Lazio up to sixth, two points behind fourth-placed Atalanta in the race for next season’s revamped Champions League.

Lazio host Bayern on Wednesday in the last 16 of Europe’s top club competition.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.