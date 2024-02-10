Ciro Immobile scored his 200th Serie A goal on Saturday as Lazio warmed up for their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich by beating Cagliari 3-1.

Italy forward Immobile, who is Lazio’s all-time top scorer, put his team two goals ahead three minutes after the break in Sardinia after Alessandro Deiola’s first-half own goal handed them the lead.

Felipe Anderson rounded off the scoring in the 65th minute to move Lazio up to sixth, two points behind fourth-placed Atalanta in the race for next season’s revamped Champions League.

Lazio host Bayern on Wednesday in the last 16 of Europe’s top club competition.

