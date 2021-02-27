Lazio’s European ambitions took a knock on Saturday with a 2-0 defeat at Bologna in Serie A, days after losing to Bayern Munich in the Champions League

Ciro Immobile missed a penalty with goals in either half from Ibrahima Mbaye and Nicola Sansone sealing all three points for Bologna who snapped their 15-match winless league run against the Romans.

“The missed penalty set the tone for the game,” said coach Simone Inzaghi.

