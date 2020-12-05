Ciro Immobile scored his 10th goal of the season as Lazio won 2-1 at Spezia on Saturday to climb seventh in the Serie A table.

The capital-city club bounced back from last weekend’s 3-1 home loss to Udinese to make it four wins in six league outings.

Simone Inzaghi’s side will now turn their attentions to Tuesday’s crucial Champions League clash with Club Brugge at the Stadio Olimpico, where they need to avoid defeat to reach the knockout rounds for the first time since the 1999-2000 campaign.

