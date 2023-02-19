Ciro Immobile struck twice as Lazio took advantage of an Atalanta slip-up with Sunday’s 2-0 win at Salernitana which moved his team provisionally into Serie A’s Champions League places.

Italy forward Immobile tapped in Lazio’s opener from Adam Marusic’s cross on the hour mark in Salerno and nine minutes later slotted home a perfect penalty after being fouled by the hosts’ goalkeeper Luigi Sepe.

Lazio moved up to fourth on 42 points thanks to Immobile’s brace, which came after his winner against Cluj in the Europa League on Thursday.

