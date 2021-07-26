Adam Peaty labelled his achievement in becoming the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title an “immortal moment” after claiming gold in the 100m breaststroke on Monday.

Peaty lived up to his billing as the overwhelming favourite by powering to the line in 57.37sec, ahead of Dutchman Arno Kamminga (58.00), the only other swimmer besides Peaty to ever go under 58 seconds. Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi took bronze in 58.33.

It is now seven years since Peaty was last beaten in the event, a run that includes his gold medal in Rio in 2016, when he broke the world record in the heats and then again in the final.

“It doesn’t matter what happens, these moments are immortal,” Peaty said after his latest Olympic triumph. “I will take these moments for the rest of my life.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta