The premises of the Fundazzjoni Belt Victoria, known by one and all simply as Il-Ħaġar, has gradually become synonymous with the promotion of art under its various forms and is arguably the main non-governmental organisation in Gozo to organise exhibitions and similar activities on a regular basis.

The cover of the publication accompanying Tommaso Vecchi’s exhibition Time eMotion. It features the photo Stop al Tempo (Time Stops) taken at Phuktal Gompa, Ladakh, India, in 2019.

Since culture as a whole is written into our very human fabric, its promotion cannot wait for the pandemic to become history but it continues to flourish in every possible way.

This time, it is the photography of young Italian artist and photographer Tommaso Vecchi that is being exhibited in all its glory and splendour at Il-Ħaġar. Through his friendship with renowned art expert and specialist Valerio Ballotta, of GBK Malta Ltd, who commands a vast experience in the organisation of such exhibitions, Vecchi’s rich photographic portfolio is being shown to the public so that visitors at Il-Ħaġar during the month of November will be able to admire, appreciate and enjoy his love for the art of photography.

Rangdum Milky Way, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, India, 2019

A hundred years ago, few people would have thought that photography would eventually develop into an art form of its own. Today, probably no one would disapprove of the idea since, through a photograph, especially one that is taken with a certain passion, man is able to convey so much that cannot be expressed in any other way. Photography has become a medium through which a human being can articulate his or her inner thoughts and feelings, which would, otherwise, remain unexpressed.

From the short extract penned by Vecchi’s friend, Alessandro Bergamini, in the 80-page exhibition catalogue, number 9 in Il-Ħaġar Gems series, it turns out that Vecchi’s photography is not merely casual. On the other hand, it is the product of a relationship.

Photography is not simply what one sees; it obtains further meaning according to how much the viewer manages to empathise with the photographer himself

A lume di candela (In the Candlelight), Kursha Gompa, Ladakh, India, 2019

Vecchi visits different places, spends time with the locals, observes their customs and becomes one with the cultural reality he embraces through his warm personality and keen eye for detail. This is testified by Bergamini himself who states that “Tommaso gave proof of his altruism by dedicating the majority of his time to these people in order to be a good guest and only after that initial rapport was established would he concentrate on his photography”.

Triple Surma, Kibish, Upper Omo Valley, Ethiopia, 2020

These words serve as the parole chiave (key words) for the understanding and appreciation of Vecchi’s entire photographic oeuvre and will certainly help the visitor at Il-Ħaġar to delve deeper into the meaning of what he has before him. Photography is not simply what one sees; it obtains further meaning according to how much the viewer manages to empathise with the photographer himself.

Vecchi’s photographs are so vivid because they immortalise the human experience in its nakedness. This is perfectly explained by Rev. George J. Frendo in his reflection in the first pages of the publication. Founding father of Il-Ħaġar, Mgr Farrugia introduces us to Vecchi’s project in no less clear wording, especially when he says that Vecchi seems to suggest that “time and emotion are coexistent and co-nomadic, intrinsically transitory but also relentless”. One cannot approach the exhibition with finer thoughts than these.

Time eMotion: The Photography of Tommaso Vecchi deserves to be read; it is a literary gem from an artistic point of view. Further to this, when Vecchi’s exhibition comes to its end, the publication will serve to keep alive not only the artist but the art in itself.

The sumptuous photos and the well-written text that accompany them in the booklet reflect a work of love put together by a wonderful team that never tires of surprising us with what comes out of their box of magic. May they continue to take us by surprise for a long time to come.

Tommaso Vecchi’s exhibition at Il-Ħaġar | Heart of Gozo Museum and Cultural Centre, in Victoria opens tomorrow and runs until December 1. The museum is open from 9am to 5pm Monday till Sunday. Entrance is free. The book can be acquired against a donation of €10. For more information, visit http://heartofgozo.org.mt.

Suri Wildlife, Surma Village, Upper Omo Valley, Ethiopia, 2020

Fierezza (Pride), Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India, 2019

Hamaric School, Turmi, Gamo Gofa, Ethiopia, 2020

La ragazza del treno (The Train Girl), the UK, 2019