“Many key concepts concerning the nature of immunity have originated from the very practical need to control virus infections” Peter C. Doherty, Australian veterinary surgeon and medical researcher.

There is much talk of restarting economies with the least possible risk to the populace. One oft-touted possibility by certain governments is that of having some sort of immunity passport, a risk-free certificate which could be issued to individuals who demonstrably (by laboratory testing) have antibodies specific to COVID-19.

Well, what is an antibody? It is a blood-circulating protein produced by white blood cells, a protein used by the immune system to neutralize pathogens such as inimical bacteria and viruses.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has published guidance (24th April) on the notion of an immunity passport or risk-free certificate that would enable individuals to travel or to return to the workplace, on the assumption that possessing these antibodies protects them against reinfection. But this is only an assumption. To date, there is no evidence whatsoever that people who have recovered from COVID-19 or who were asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from reinfection for a second or further time.

How does the immune system actually work? Once invaded by a microbe, immunity occurs in a multi-step process over one to two weeks. In the case of viruses, there is an initial and immediate response in which white blood cells slow or completely arrest the progression of the virus. This is a nonspecific and very generic response to any potential invader. The next and slightly delayed response is a more targeted one, wherein the immune system creates antibodies that specifically bind to the virus. These antibodies are proteins known as immunoglobulins. The immune system also creates specific types of white cells that recognize and destroy cells infected with the virus. This dual response attempts to clear the virus and if the response is strong enough, on re-exposure to the virus, it may prevent reinfection or may at least prevent progression to severe illness. This process is often measured by the laboratory detection of antibodies in blood.

Most of these research studies have shown that individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies to the virus. However, some have very low levels of antibodies and to date, no study has evaluated whether the presence of antibodies to COVID-19 confers immunity to reinfection.

Furthermore, the ever-increasing numbers of commercially available laboratory tests that detect antibodies to COVID-19 need further validation in order to determine their accuracy and reliability. These tests must also be able to distinguish antibodies to COVID-19 vs antibodies to other commonly circulating coronaviruses that merely cause the common cold.

The available tests are only useful epidemiologically at this stage as they can only provide data for understanding population exposures and risk factors that determine the likelihood of infection. However, it must be reiterated that to date, these tests are not designed to test whether individuals with COVID-19 antibodies are immune to re-infection. Thus, people who test positive for antibodies and assume they are immune may ignore public health advice and increase the risks of continued community transmission.

Furthermore, to this author, there are at least two other considerations. The first is that even if the presence of antibodies in sufficient levels does confer immunity, the next question is: for how long? We also know that the virus is mutating as it replicates in the community and that there are more than 30 strains in circulation around the world. Some of these vary only slightly but be that as it may, do antibodies developed by the immune system in response to infection with one strain actually protect the individual from all strains?

It seems increasingly likely that the only protection against COVID-19 is likely to be a vaccine. Like the influenza vaccine, protection may occasionally be partial or incomplete but in the words of Robert H. Schuller, American Christian evangelist, “better to do something imperfectly than to do nothing perfectly”.

Any degree of protection is better than risking the full ravages of this disease.

Victor Grech is a consultant paediatrician (Cardiology) at Mater Dei Hospital.