Italy’s Imola circuit will remain on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after their success staging two Grand Prix during the coronavirus pandemic, racing chief Stefano Domenicali confirmed on Monday.

The circuit hosted the San Marino Grand Prix 27 times until 2006, and was reintroduced in 2020 as the venue for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes won the 2020 race at Imola and went on to win the world championships, while his great rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull won there on his way to the world crown in 2021.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.