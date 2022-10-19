iMovo Ltd has announced the appointment of Godwin Caruana as Chief Technology and Operations Officer. In this role, Dr Caruana will be responsible for setting iMovo’s technology vision and strategic roadmap in line with the company's business strategy and objectives. This appointment further strengthens and reaffirms iMovo's growth plans and commitment to continue to deliver innovation and choice to the market.

Commenting on his recent appointment, Dr Caruana said: "Having worked in the industry in various technical roles, the sheer passion for technology, skills, diversity and mentality inspired me to join the team at iMovo."

With more than 25 years of experience, Dr Caruana has held various leadership positions within large organisations, including at the Malta Information Technology Agency (MITA) as Chief Technology Officer, where he was involved in numerous high-profile projects, and most recently at Harvest Technologies, where he served as Chief Executive Officer.

Dr Caruana studied at the University of Liverpool (UK) and the University of Brunel (UK), where he obtained a Master of Science with distinction in Information Technology and a PhD with a research focus on High- Performance Computing, Algorithms and Machine Learning/AI. He is also involved in various research and innovation areas, including the University of Brunel research community within the Electronic and Computer Engineering Group (School of Engineering and Design), which is consistently ranked as one of the best performing in its respective research area.

Dr Caruana is a founding member of iGrant.io, a permanent senior visiting lecturer at the University of Malta and a recognised court expert (Information Technology).

About iMovo

iMovo Limited is an innovative market leader in digitalisation and advisory services. iMovo helps companies to transform digitally and improve their operations across the entire business spectrum – from management decision making through powerful analytics, to efficient sales management, marketing automation, robotic process automation and customer services operations. iMovo offers also offers customisation, implementation and integration services utilising recognised products such as Microsoft Power BI and Power Automate, Qlik, Salesforce, Tableau, Talend, UI Path and Zendesk, to name a few.

Starting out as a pioneer in the field of CRM and business intelligence more than 10 years ago, iMovo now serves customers across a number of markets including UK, France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Cyprus, Portugal, Malta, and the Middle East. iMovo is a privately held company headquartered in Malta.