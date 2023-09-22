American football has led to cultural influence as well as the development of the sport itself in Canada. The significance of American football and the fan following for NFL teams has many Canadians asking when the country will get its own NFL-level league.

Teams like Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Buffalo Bills have an insanely large fan following in Canada. In fact, the popularity of the most followed NFL teams in Canada rivals that of their US counterparts!

Let’s dive a little deeper and analyse the true extent of the impact that American football has had over the years on Canadians.

Canadian Football League

Perhaps the most notable impact that NFL has had in Canada is the Canadian Football League or CFL. CFL is Canada's top professional league, with its unique history and rules. But it cannot be imagined to thrive without the NFL.

NFL has influenced the CFL heavily. The Canadian League was established in 1958 by merging two leagues. While it adopted some aspects of American football rules, it did maintain Canadian-specific elements to preserve the soul of the sport.

CFL has been a source of entertainment and a sense of national pride for Canadian football fans.

Did you know that the NFL is more prevalent in viewership than CFL in Canada?

Popularity and fandom

NFL, and American football, has a large fan following in Canada. Many Canadians watch NFL games religiously and support various teams. The Super Bowl is a major cultural event in Canada, with millions of football lovers tuning in to watch their favourite players and teams.

The popularity surrounding the Super Bowls has led to an increase in media coverage, sales of merchandise, and participation in fantasy football leagues among all Canadians.

Our sports news coverage has constantly highlighted the growing popularity of American football in Canada, but don't just take our word for it! Many media outlets are picking up on this ever-increasing trend now, and most believe NFL to become a big sporting event in Canada in the coming years.

Player development

American football has also influenced player development in Canada. Many Canadian athletes today have pursued football careers at professional levels in the US.

Several players have also successfully made a mark in the NFL, including notable figures like Doug Flutie, Cameron Wake, and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

The exposure to American football is certainly a catalyst for Canadian football lovers to hone their skills and compete at higher levels. It has also created more opportunities for the players.

Collegiate football

American football has led to the growth of collegiate football in Canada. Many universities in Canada today have well-established football programs that mirror the American collegiate football system.

These programs offer student-athletes opportunities to make a name for themselves by providing them opportunities to compete and the training to develop their skills.

The growth of collegiate football in Canada has enabled many budding athletes to pursue professional football careers.

Youth participation

American football’s popularity among Canadian youth cannot be understated. Many schools and community organizations offer various programs and leagues for Canadian students and young athletes.

These programs are instrumental in helping instill a love for the sport while developing skills according to the highest standards.

This has had a profound effect in helping the interest in football grow at the grassroots level.

Cultural exchange

American football has also served as a cultural exchange between the two North American countries. The sport has provided ample opportunities for Canadians and Americans to engage with each other—Thereby fostering cross-border connections and shared experiences.

This exchange has influenced not only Canada but also American football in a big way.

For starters, American football serves as a common sporting language between the two countries, bringing people together regardless of nationality. The shared passion for the game flows both ways, and fan interactions and discussions are all too common.

Canadians are popularly known to organize Super Bowl parties and join office pools. Everything from the halftime shows to the commercials contributes to the shared cultural experience across borders.

What serves as an even more direct avenue for cultural exchange is player migration. There’s a significant movement of Canadian players to the United States to pursue football careers and an influx of American players joining Canadian teams in the CFL.

Wrapping up

It will not be an overstatement to say that American football has had a substantial impact on Canada. And at the same time, we'd be remiss not to consider that Canadian football, with its distinct set of rules and traditions, remains deeply rooted in the country's sports culture.

In fact, this unique coexistence of both American and Canadian football has created a thriving football landscape in Canada. This only showcases the diverse nature of the sport within the country.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.