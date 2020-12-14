After a successful edition in 2016-2017, the project You are What You Buy (YAWYB) is now looking at the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our production, shopping and consumption habits.

The second edition, titled YAWYB – A Remote ReVisit, kicked off with a public opt-in survey last July. It was followed by a series of online conversations and group workshops with community co-creators based in Europe. These were both consumers as well as service providers.

A number of themes which emerged are being presented in a digital and interactive publication. The research has also inspired a set of creative interpretations including hand-drawn illustrations, poems and a short story, together with a series of video clips produced by the community co-creators. These will be launched as part of a two-day online event that also invites participants to reflect and create together through a number of activities. These sessions aim to be interactive and as playful as possible as one experiments with the digital realm.

Sessions aim to be interactive and playful

The first session, titled The YAWYB Journey, will be held on Sunday, December 20, between 10.30am and noon. It will look at the research journey and its outcomes and will include a number of activities.

Another session, titled Products Calling, will also be held on Sunday between 5 and 6pm. With some game-like vibes, the session will be split into small groups and each group will look at the most significant themes that emerged from the research.

The final session will be held the following day, on December 21, between 6 and 7pm. Titled And Now?, it will discuss with participants about the way forward.

All the above sessions will take place mainly on ZOOM. Some links to other virtual platforms will be shared live during each session.

Those interested in taking part may fill out the short form below by not later than Friday, December 18: https:// forms.gle/ WcUFo1C75 UvC6YFs5.

This event is free of charge but as part of YAWYB’s social commitment and the belief in a collective gesture, the organisers would appreciate a ‘pay as you feel’ donation towards the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation. Donations can be made via Revolut to +356 7931 3567 – indicate the name in the message – and then they will buy the necessary non-perishable food items.

Should one prefer other means to send their donation, one can send an e-mail to youarewhatyoubuy.project@gmail.com and the organisers will give guidance.

The project’s core team includes artist Kristina Borg, anthropologist Virginia Monteforte, poet/author Miriam Calleja, project coordinator Aidan Aquilina and process facilitator Greta Muscat Azzopardi. Follow the YAWYB Facebook page for more information.

YAWYB − A Remote ReVisit is supported by Arts Council Malta’s Malta Arts Fund − Research Support Grant.