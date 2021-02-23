The Gozo Business Chamber’s annual general meeting will this year focus on the organisation’s efforts to lessen the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on business, providing information to its members and discussing measures that could ease the extra costs of doing business in Gozo.

The meeting will be held at the auditorium of the Barts Medical School in Victoria on Thursday, at 6.30pm.

Described a crucial year, the chamber was at the forefront during all the discussions undertaken, and in putting forward proposals for the consideration of the government.

The chamber also held a series of initiatives which were not only open to its members but to the entire business community.

Gozo Business Chamber CEO Daniel Borg will be addressing the meeting along with Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri.

Similar to what has been done in previous years, a presentation will also be delivered on a specific topic. This year it will be conducted by Bank of Valletta chairman Gordon Cordina.