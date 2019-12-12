For the third time since 2015, 46 million UK voters are invited back to polling stations today to elect a total of 650 constituents as members of Parliament. This UK Election was called by Conservative party leader Boris Johnson after parliament blocked his plans for the UK to leave the EU. As the country has become increasing divided into ‘Leave’ and ‘Remain’ camps, this makes it inherently a Brexit election.

Leading to the Election Day, despite that key polls continued to signal a Conservative majority, Boris Johnson’s lead narrowed significantly yesterday. This raised the prospects of a hung parliament, in which no political party enjoys a majority in the House of Commons. Given the poll’s lack of track record in accuracy, the possibility of a hung parliament lies within the poll’s margin of error.

While no one can predict with certainty the election result and investors’ reaction, a hung parliament would be the worst outcome in terms of uncertainty. A minority government would be unlikely to be able to push forward the Brexit process, pass any legislation or implement any budget plans, bringing more instability to the country. With markets hoping for a reduction in uncertainty, a hung parliament would further disappoint market sentiment and lead to sterling weakness.

A glance at the 2016 Brexit referendum and the subsequent sterling weakness at that time, reminds us that UK’s exporting companies should gain on a weaker pound. Having said that, the FTSE 100 Index, which has approximately 75 per cent of its earnings generated overseas and includes top exporters like Anglo American plc, Rio Tinto Group and retailers such as Next, would provide a better exposure to UK’s exporting companies than the FTSE 250 Index.

Meanwhile, a Conservative majority as currently predicted by polls, would clear the way to push the final Brexit deal legislation before the end of January, allowing the UK to leave the EU and enter the transition period. This would reduce the uncertainty attributed to whether a withdrawal deal would pass. Moreover, the Conservative party manifesto also includes planned fiscal stimulus, including tax cuts and investment spending. As a result, this election outcome is expected to provide more clarity in the short term which should help boost business investment and household spending.

A majority win by the Conservative party is also expected to lead to further strengthening in the sterling, which could negatively impact UK exporting companies. Meanwhile, domestic equities, such as pub chain operator Wetherspoon plc and Travis Perkins plc, a building materials distributor, are expected to benefit from a stronger pound. In this case, the FTSE 250 Index, which has half of its revenue generated domestically, is more likely to benefit from a Conservative win and a stronger pound.

Another possible outcome, albeit dire, is a majority win by the Labour party. Despite that the possibility of a softer Brexit or a Remain stance could be market positive, this could be outweighed by prolonged uncertainty and concerns over the party’s policies. The Labour party’s manifesto highlights a sizeable fiscal stimulus but also includes higher taxes and an increase in minimum wages. If these had to be implemented, the market would start pricing in the impact of higher costs on profit margins and domestic equities would be negatively impacted. Sterling weakness is also expected given that the recent strength in the currency was driven by a Conservative lead in voting polls.

Despite looking at various outcomes, this election is more uncertain and unpredictable than previous ones, due to a larger number of floating voters, a Brexit divided nation and the possibility of tactical voting that could swing election results.

Disclaimer: This article was issued by Rachel Meilak, CFA equity analyst at Calamatta Cuschieri.