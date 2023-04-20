STEM education has had a profound impact on society, and its benefits are far-reaching.

One of the most significant contributions is driving innovation, which has led to ground-breaking discoveries and technologies that have transformed industries thus impacting society and proving to be vital in shaping the world as we know it in a manner that ensures a sustainable future for generations to come.

To drive innovation in STEM education, a multi-faceted approach involving educators and students is necessary from an early age. This includes hands-on learning experiences, active learning opportunities, and fostering a growth mindset to effectively teach STEM subjects.

Collaboration, teamwork, and technology such as virtual and augmented reality can provide immersive learning experiences. Providing opportunities for students to apply STEM knowledge to real-world problems can increase their engagement and prepare them for future job markets.

Students need a strong foundation in digital literacy, including coding, data analysis, and digital communication.

Specialised training and certifications through industry partnerships can help students gain the necessary skills for high-demand jobs. Moreover, by promoting entrepreneurship skills such as problem-solving and creativity can equip students to start their own businesses and create new technologies.

Such education improves students' academic performance across all subjects, and students who engage in STEM learning are more likely to excel in reading and math (J. Burke & L. Griffiths, 2021). Keeping pace with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain is crucial for STEM education to evolve and keep pace with the rapidly changing digital landscape.

Global challenges are often complex and require a multidisciplinary approach and with the inclusion of STEM education programs this should therefore emphasize interdisciplinary learning, combining knowledge and skills from multiple fields to tackle these challenges.

STEM education has been instrumental in addressing global challenges like climate change, healthcare access, and cybersecurity threats. The development of renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and geothermal energy has helped to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate climate change (IEA, 2021).

It has also made significant progress in developing new medical technologies, expanding access to healthcare services, and improving healthcare delivery systems. Artificial intelligence technologies developed through STEM education have been used to address natural disasters, improve crop yields, and advance medical research.

Additionally, STEM education has helped to address the growing threat of cyberattacks through the development of new cybersecurity technologies and training cybersecurity professionals.

STEM education programs need to be designed to provide insight about global perspectives, including scientific, technological, and cultural contributions from different regions and the social and economic factors that contribute to global challenges.

It is important that students have opportunities to apply their knowledge to real-world problems through internships, research projects, and community service to foster a culture of innovation and encourage risk-taking and exploration of new ideas.

Early exposure to STEM subjects can encourage students to pursue STEM careers through outreach programs and hands-on learning experiences. It is suggested that teachers in STEM fields are to have access to professional development opportunities to effectively teach STEM subjects, including training in new technologies and teaching methods and opportunities for collaboration. Evidence-based teaching strategies like active learning, peer instruction, and project-based learning need to be implemented.

STEM education programs can also lead to inclusivity and diversity by providing opportunities for underrepresented groups and promoting diversity in STEM careers. This can ultimately lead to students developing a mindset of lifelong learning as STEM subjects constantly evolve.

The European Commission has renewed its policy initiative with the Digital Education Action Plan 2021-2027, which aims to enhance digital skills and competencies for digital transformation through seven actions, including guidelines for educators, the European Digital Skills Certificate, and Digital Opportunity Traineeships.

The plan also includes the creation of the European Digital Education Hub to provide a space for information-sharing. This initiative is deemed as important as it promotes the use of digital technologies in education across Europe, improve access to quality education, and encourage innovation in education.

Over the years, STEM education has had a beneficial effect, and it is expected that its significance will increase as the world becomes more technologically advanced and digitized. These advancements have given rise to new industries and job opportunities while also tackling the most pressing issues in society.

Therefore, it is crucial to keep investing in STEM education to equip future generations with the necessary skills and knowledge to tackle future challenges.