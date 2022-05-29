Ennio Marchetto, the world-famous comedic quick-change impersonator, is soon to give a one-off performance at the Manoel Theatre. Known as the Living Paper Cartoon, the impersonator’s show on June 18 will be in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

Marking the occasion of the Feast of St John the Baptist, the event is being presented by Prince Augusto Ruffo di Calabria, Ambassador of the Sovereign Order of Malta in the Republic of Malta, under the distinguished patronage of the President of Malta and Mrs Vella.

All proceeds will be donated to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

“I have the utmost respect and regard for all philanthropic organisations and institutions in Malta and after witnessing the immeasurably valid work that the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation carries out with untiring dedication, it was a natural choice to donate the proceeds to the Foundation,” explains Ambassador Ruffo di Calabria.

Natural choice to donate the proceeds to the Foundation

Marchetto became a cult hit following a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 1990 and sell-out tours across the UK including at London’s West End.

His nomination for the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Entertainment in 1994 led to Granada Television making a one-hour documentary about his life and career, named Celebrations, Paper Marilyn.

Ennio Marchetto: The Living Paper Cartoon will perform at the Manoel Theatre on June 18 at 7pm. Tickets are available via e-mail to bookings@teatrumanoel.mt, by telephone to 2124 6389 or online at www.teatrumanoel.mt.