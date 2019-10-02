By introducing an automatic renewal of a lease in default of a notice, the Bill introduces a significant obligation on lessors. While the general rule is that a private residential lease will terminate upon the expiration of its term, the Bill specifically says that if a lessor does not give at least three month notice to lessees, then the lease will be deemed to have been renewed for a further period, which would be for the same duration as the original lease. This is an express departure from the current legislative framework regulating post-1995 leases.

The obligation to give notice of termination applies only to long private residential leases. Short private residential leases will cease ipso jure on the expiration of the term expressly agreed upon, and, in accordance with Article 1566 of the Civil Code, “it shall not be necessary for either of the contracting parties to give notice to the other”.

Cap on rent increase

With the proposed Act, while parties will be free to stipulate the rent, any eventual increases may only take place yearly and must not exceed the Property Price Index recorded by the National Statistics Office (NSO) for the year immediately preceding the increase. In any case, in terms of the Bill, it will not be possible to increase the rent by more than five per cent.

Under the proposed Act, the cap must be calculated in accordance with the Property Price Index published by the NSO quarterly. According to Article 14 of the Bill, for the purpose of increasing the rent in accordance with the Act, the Property Price Index of a particular year has to be determined by calculating an average of the previous four quarters recorded until the date of the increase.

Implications of proposed ‘Enforcement Procedure’

Part III of the Bill introduces the notion of a ‘de facto lease’ which, in essence, means any lease that should be registered and regulated in terms of the Act but which is found to be unregistered or non-compliant with the Act.

The notion of an ‘Enforcement Procedure’ is also introduced, and this essentially refers to the right of the Housing Authority to “require the person granting a de facto lease to comply with the rules”, presumably meaning a right of the Housing Authority to force the lessor to register the lease and comply with the Act in all applicable aspects.

Then, the Bill seems to suggest what this author believes to be a very peculiar provision concerning de facto leases. The relevant provision is being reproduced hereunder: “21(1). Without prejudice to any other remedy in terms of this Act, in the event that a person served with an enforcement notice under article 20 fails to comply with any of the requirements of such notice within the time therein specified, the Housing Authority may file an application before the (Rent Regulation) Board demanding that, if the Board is satisfied that a de facto lease exists between the parties, a written contract be entered into for a period of three years at a rent which does not exceed 75 per cent of the market rental value of the tenement.”

Effectively, this provision introduces a punitive measure in the case that a lessor grants a de facto lease and fails to comply with the competent authorities to register the lease and generally comply with the Act. The way this measure is structured seems to involve compulsory dispossession of the property for a period not originally agreed between the parties.

Is it possible that this provision will amount to a breach of the right to peaceful enjoyment of the property or to an unjustified control of the use of property, rights protected both by the Constitution of Malta and the European Convention on Human Rights?

The Bill seeks to cast in stone conventional rules that today are widely accepted as standard rules of practice in the sphere of letting of immovables

Article 37 of the Constitution of Malta states that ‘no property of any description shall be compulsorily taken possession of, and no interest in or right over property of any description shall be compulsorily acquired’. Article 1 of the First Protocol for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms states that “every natural or legal person is entitled to the peaceful enjoyment of his possessions”.

While it is accepted that States have a right to enforce laws as they deem necessary to control the use of property “in accordance with the general interest”, the measure must be lawful, in the general interest and proportionate, that is to say it must strike a “fair balance” between the demands of the general interest of the community and the requirements of the protection of the individual’s fundamental rights.

While one cannot dispute that the measure would indeed be ‘lawful’ since it would clearly be based on an act of parliament validly enacted, questions might arise as to whether the measure pursues a “legitimate aim in the general interest”, especially in view of the fact that it is clear that the purpose of Article 21(1) of the Bill is not to serve a social purpose, but to place a punitive measure on defaulting lessors.

The proposed Act as a whole may be said to be serving a social purpose, and the unconstitutionality of the Bill as a whole is not, at this stage, being contested. However, the punitive element in Article 21(1) of the Bill may give rise to contestations as to the constitutionality of that article alone.

This is even more so in view that the Bill already proposes a relatively effective remedy to ensure that leases falling within scope of the Act are registered. To this effect, Article 4(3) states that if the lessor fails to comply with the obligation to register the lease, the lessee may proceed to register the contract himself at the expense of the lessor. In view of this, can it truly be said that interference in lessors’ right to enjoy their property strikes a fair balance with the aims Article 21(1) seeks to achieve?

Instead of venturing into uncharted waters that may possibly stand challenged in future disputes, the legislator ought to rely on pecuniary penalties to deter lessors from failing to register leases and comply with the Act, which incidentally are proposed in Part V of the Bill. Another possible solution would be to oblige lessors to include, in contracts of lease regulated by the Act, a provision to make lessees aware that the lease ought to be registered in terms of the Act and that lessees have a right to register the lease themselves at the expense of lessors if the latter fail to do so. This would simplify matters greatly and avoid unnecessary complications involving the constitutionality or otherwise of the proposed Article 21(1) of the Bill.

Adjudicating panel for private residential leases

The Bill proposes the establishment of an Adjudicating Panel which shall have jurisdiction to decide disputes involving a number of matters, such as questions of repairs, liability of lessees for damages, and disputes relating to the retention or reimbursement of any amounts left by way of security deposit. For a matter to be brought before the Adjudicating Panel, the clam must not exceed the value of €5,000.

Other than some of the notable additions referred to the above, the Bill seeks to cast in stone other conventional rules that today are widely accepted as standard rules of practice in the sphere of letting of immovables, especially letting of residential tenements. Among these is the practice that lessors ask for an advance payment equal to the value of one month’s rent (which, if the Act is enacted, may not be exceeded), and that rent is freely stipulated by the parties (subject to the new restrictions on the maximum increase of rent).

The Bill seeks to introduce ‘standards of fairness, clarity and predictability in contractual relations’. While there is no doubt that ideally all legal relationships, not least those involving lessors and lessees, are fair and based on the principle of good faith, the proposed Act goes a step further in achieving this by limiting, to an extent greater than before, parties’ freedom to contract.

Whether, in so doing, the objectives of the Bill will be reached is a matter yet to be determined. In the meantime, legislators would do well to sift the Bill thoroughly to identify any possible shortcomings, including those identified in this paper, and propose suitable remedies to ensure proper application of the law in accordance with the spirit with which the Act is being proposed.

Dr Mario Frendo LL.B (Hons), M.Adv (Melit). is an Associate Lawyer at Gonzi & Associates, Advocates. This article should not be construed as providing legal advice to the reader.