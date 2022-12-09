Gianluca Bezzina’s Eurovision song Tomorrow may be several yesterdays ago but for some he is still “Jeremy”. For his patients at Agenzija Sedqa, the genial doctor is simply Gianluca. To the rest of us, he is the perennially smiling singer, currently one of the three coaches on Malta’s first edition of The Voice Kids.

“I feel no real need to make a clear distinction between myself as a doctor and myself as a singer. It’s one, it’s me, I can be both at all times,” he says as he goes on to insist that his main priority remains his wife and their soon-to-be three children as the third is soon due.

In the cover story of Sunday Circle, out with The Sunday Times of Malta this Sunday, December 11, Gianluca speaks about the importance of family and of remaining grounded.

In the December edition, readers can also enjoy an interview with the two friends behind The People of Malta and meet Christian Borg, a Christmas enthusiast who talks about why he transformed his house into the essence of the Christmas spirit with 14 Christmas trees, baby Jesus figurines, and thousands of much-loved decorations in every single nook and cranny.

Sunday Circle also meets Tonya Lehtinen, voted 2022 best businesswoman in sustainable fashion, who talks about her plans to launch The Foundry in 2023 – a dynamic co-working and workshop space for hosting up-cycling and other workshops.

And, as the new year often leads us to question our goals in life, Sunday Circle speaks to three people who found a way to follow their passion. Also in this issue Naomi Schranz, who identifies as non-binary, shares her story that led to her finally being diagnosed with autism two years ago, at the age of 19.

