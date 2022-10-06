Slovak president Zuzana Čaputová on Wednesday honoured the memory of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed in a car bomb nearly five years ago.

Čaputová is in Malta for an Arraiolos group meeting hosted by president George Vella.

"I honoured the memory of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was murdered, like Jan Kuciak, because of her investigative work.

"Journalists' work and media freedom are irreplaceable for the functioning of democracy. Although it is sometimes difficult for us politicians to accept their work, the importance of their work exceeds our interests or comfort," she said in a Facebook post.

It was unacceptable to target journalists, she said, adding it was even more unacceptable to do so to cover one's own mistakes and weaknesses, she said.