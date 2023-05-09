It is now more important than ever to keep working for peace in Europe, Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds Chris Bonett said on Tuesday.

He was speaking outside of parliament in Valletta where celebrations for Europe Day kicked off with a performance from students of the school for performing arts.

Europe Day marks the anniversary of the signing of the Schuman Declaration in 1950 which has since evolved into a celebration of peace and unity in Europe.

Bonett said that it is important to keep the conflict in Ukraine in mind and appreciate the peace that comes from European Union membership.

“From a peace treaty, the European project has developed into a broader concept that not only brings benefit to commerce but works to advance the quality of life of all its citizens,” he said.

European citizens must keep their obligations in mind, Bonett continued adding they also had to understand the benefits and opportunities that membership can offer.

Through a €2.2 billion package of EU funds the government is committed to working with citizens to improve quality of life, he said. The money will be invested in, among others, infrastructural projects, education, small businesses and the vulnerable.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that tomorrow’s leaders find a better country than the one we have today,” Bonett said.

The activities were organised by the secretariat for EU funds, the European Commission and the office of the European Parliament in Malta.