Il-Ħaġar Museum in Victoria recently hosted the launch of a book presenting the results of Simon Salafia’s long-time efforts to collect place names in Gozo.

The 600-page volume offers over 9,000 toponyms – also classified according to locality − through the perusal of an impressive range of sources.

Details of the locations and descriptions are included.

The author explained the criteria he used for compilation, referring particularly to land registration applications. He noted his surprise that he met numerous placenames which are duplicated in the two islands, often enough not widely known.

His interest in languages and historical research helped him make etymological suggestions – most useful in the case of unique or archaic words.

The event was introduced by Dr Paul George Pisani who highlighted the importance of the publication for legal practitioners and for all those interested in local studies.