Max Verstappen endured a torrid day of disappointments in Friday's two practice sessions after forecasting in advance that he had no chance of winning this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman, who is 47 points behind runaway leader and six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in the drivers championship, spun and crashed during the morning and then struggled to claim fifth in the afternoon.

