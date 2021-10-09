Andrew Abela secured a prestigious result in the gruelling Marathon des Sables as the Maltese ultramarathon runner placed 34th overall in the men’s classification.

Abela has completed the famous ultramarathon race classifying in the top ranks among the elite runners coming from every corner of the world.

The Maltese ultra marathon runner completed the race in an official time of 35 hours 25 minutes and 21 seconds to place 34th in the male overall classification.

The 250km race which was held in the Moroccan Sahara Desert took place over a period of seven days.

Participants carried their own supplies of food, water, sleeping kit and first aid with them for the duration of the race.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta