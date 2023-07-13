DOMZALE 1

Kovacevic 57 pen.

BALZAN 4

Andrejic 8; Grech 43 pen.

Olawale 53; Zerjal 90

DOMZALE

G. Tratnik, M. Mutavcic, A. Nwankwo, A. Duric, J. Dapo, B. Markus, D. Sturm (58 L. Topalovic), Z. Repas, E. Julardzija (46 J. Pisek) (64 J. Husmani), F. Kovacevic, M. Krstovski.

BALZAN

D. Golovic, I. Bozovic, S. Arab, T. Caruana, P. Fenech (61 R. Michibuchi), A. Torres, P. Olawale (71 M. Aguek), J. Grech, N. Braunovic, M. Raso, A. Andrejic.

Refereee Paul McLaughlin (Ireland).

Yellow cards: Grech, Braunovic, Andreijic, Duric.

Red card: Husmani (D) 88.

Balzan have put themselves in a strong position to progress to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League when they stunned NK Domzale, of Slovenia, and secured a 4-1 away win.

It was without doubt a memorable night for Balzan FC who arguably produced their best performances in European football as they outplayed their more-quoted opponents throughout their match.

In fact, once Aleksa Andreijic put the Maltese side ahead, there was no way back for the home side who conceded two more goals until the hour through a penalty conversion from Jake Grech and Peter Owomela.

Domzale did pull a goal back with 30 minutes to go but Balzan managed to administer their lead to take a commanding advantage for next week’s second leg.

