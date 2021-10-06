With three weeks to go to the start of the 2021 Rolex Middle Sea Race, the entry list augurs the possibility of a fabulous and fascinating race.

So far, 124 are currently entered, just shy of the 130-boat record set in 2018. This is not bad, given the circumstances surrounding this year’s event and prove positive of the enduring popularity of offshore racing and this classic of the Mediterranean in particular.

The start from Grand Harbour, Valetta, on Saturday, October promises to be a spectacular occasion, the historic port filled with yachts and cannon fire ringing around the 16th century fortifications.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta