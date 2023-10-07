Ireland cruised into the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals by demolishing Scotland 36-14 in a clinical performance in their final Pool B match at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Hugo Keenan scored two of Ireland’s six tries against a Scottish side that slid to its ninth successive defeat at the hands of the Irish.

The record-extending 17th Test victory pitches Ireland into a repeat of the 2019 quarter-final with three-time champions New Zealand next Saturday. The All Blacks won that round.

Latecomers would have missed the lightning start made by the Irish that gave the tens of thousands of fans from Ireland just the start they desired in Paris.

James Lowe went over in the left-hand corner in the second minute, Garry Ringrose creating it by piercing the Scottish defence, but Johnny Sexton failed to convert.

