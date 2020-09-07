Italy moved top of their UEFA Nations League group on Monday after an impressive 1-0 win over the Netherlands that showcased why hopes were high for a strong showing at the postponed Euro 2020.

Nicolo Barella's bullet header in first half stoppage time was enough for Roberto Mancini's side to take all three points in Amsterdam and take top spot in League A, Group 1.

The 'Azzurri' are a point ahead of the Dutch, who are playing under interim coach Dwight Lodeweges following Ronald Koeman's defection to Barcelona, and third-placed Poland following their 2-1 away win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

