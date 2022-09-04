MALTA 13

SLOVENIA 9

(3-2, 2-3, 3-3, 5-1)

The Malta waterpolo national team secured an impressive win over Slovenia to secure themselves their best ever placing at a European Championship after securing a 13-9 victory in Split.

Karl Izzo’s men were on their game right from the outset as they outplayed their more-quoted opponents with their fast swimming and precision shooting to assure themselves of finishing in 14th-place at the continental finals – their best ever result attained since their first participation in Belgrade.

Dino Zammit was Malta’s leading scorer with a hat-trick while Ben Plumpton, Liam Galea, Nicholas Bugelli and Matthew Zammit scored a brace with the other goals coming from Andreas Galea and James Gambin.

The Maltese outfit will now be in action on Tuesday when they face Germany in the play-off for 13th and 14th at 10.30am.

