The Malta Weightlifting Association successfully hosted the Malta Open Championships at the Cottonera Sports Complex last weekend.

The event showcased a diverse range of athletes from different age groups, coming together for a thrilling display of strength and technique.

In the Cadets category, precision and technique were the key factors of success. The top honours in this category were claimed by Gabriel Frendo, who secured first place, closely followed by Matthias Mifsud.

Sheldon Briffa demonstrated his prowess and secured third spot, rounding up an impressive showing in this category.

