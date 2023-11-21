The Malta Weightlifting Association was recently represented by three athletes at the IWF Junior World Championships that were held in Guadalajara in Mexico.

The Maltese contingent was formed by Tenishia Thornton, Rylee Borg and Kim Camilleri Lagana who all managed to return home with a commendable result.

Camilleri Lagana was the first on stage among the Maltese contingent. She had a good performance in the 45A category, lifting 58kg in Snatch and a best lift of 75kg in the Clean and Jerk category to finish in 10th position.

Tenishia Thornton had a very strong start in the 64B category.

