FLORIANA 1

Agius 49

SIRENS 2

Zammit Lonardelli 35

Gavrila 69

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov-5, A. Magri Overand-4.5 (46 A. Garzia-4), C. Rutjens-5, O. El Hasni-5, Z. Cassar-5, A. Caseres-5 (46 K. Keqi-6), J. Arias-5 (72 E. Rebenja), A. Ciolacu-5, N. Garcia-5, B. Paiber-5.5 (46 D. Agius-6), R. Camenzuli-4 (72 B. Sciberras).

SIRENS

J. Debono-6, B. Gavrila-6 (82 D. Jackson), K. Reid-8, F. Brandan-7.5, D. Albanese-6, A. Borg-6, J. Walker-6, C. Zammit Lonardelli-6.5, A. Cini-6, F. Avoce-5 (90 A. Bianco), C. Riascos-7.

Referee: Stefan Pace.

Yellow cards: Walker, Arias, Borg, Ciolacu, Camenzuli, Rutjens, Zammit Lonardelli, El Hasni, Avoce.

BOV player of the match: Bogdan Gavrila (Sirens).

Sirens bounced back from their 6-1 drubbing to Balzan with an impressive 2-1 win over Floriana.

Winston Muscat’s side dominated proceedings as Floriana were below par for much of the game and only substitute Kristian Keqi showed some appetite for the task at hand.

Sirens climbed sixth and leapfrogged champions Ħamrun Spartans while Floriana, who prior to kick-off were sharing second place with Valletta, failed to close the gap with leaders Hibernians.

Kemar Reid set up the opener with a breathtaking technical piece of brilliance. The Jamaican striker’s movement and link-up play with Fernando Brandan proved irresistible.

