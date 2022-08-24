MALTA 8

TURKEY 13

(0-2, 1-3, 4-3, 3-5)

Having reached their goal of qualifying from the group stages in their first ever World Championships appearance, Malta U-16 were forced to surrender to Turkey in the Gold/Platinum Group as the latter cruised to a comfortable victory on Wednesday.

This was the only blemish for the Maltese in the tournament so far, after victories over the United States and Kazakhstan.

A win would have placed Malta amongst the best eight nations in this category.

However, despite the defeat, which was probably due stage fright, Anthony Farrugia’s boys are still in the running for an excellent placing.

In fact, on Thursday they will face Egypt in the positional play-offs from ninth to 16th place.

