A small group of people gathered for an impromptu protest in Victoria on Sunday to raise awareness about overdevelopment and construction.

“We want to show people that it’s okay to go outside to voice their opinion and inspire others to show that their voice really matters,” said Chelsea Muscat, one of those at the gathering, attended by around 10 people.

The attendees carried banners reading “Reform the Planning Authority” and “Save Gozo, Stop Uglification, Stop Overdevelopment”.

People gathering in Victoria on Sunday morning held placards calling for a stop to the 'uglification and overdevelopment' of Gozo

A woman carries a poster calling to stop overdevelopment in Gozo. Photo: Chelsea Muscat

“A few of us decided to come together this morning and do something about what is happening on our island,” said Muscat.

In February, Muscat was inspired to create a short film capturing Gozo’s natural beauty, after learning of plans to build 71 apartments, 74 garages and a communal pool in Triq il-Qortin in Nadur.

She said she hopes to see more people come together and speak up about the unnecessary construction on the island and raise more awareness.

“We have to start changing the narrative, and make sure people know they have the power to speak out,” she said.

“I want to inspire people to not be scared about protesting, either about overdevelopment or other problems. We need to give people the tools and the mentality that they can take these issues into their own hands.”

Earlier in April, Gozo’s mayors, business and tourism entities came together to hold a long-awaited meeting with the Environment Minister and Planning Authority to demand an end of the construction mania happening on the sister island.