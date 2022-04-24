Director Simone Ellul speaks to Lara Zammit about the upcoming performative dance-theatre-banquet Etikett.

LZ: Improvisation involves actors following spontaneous instincts, acting mischievously and provoking instability. Audiences for the performative feast Etikett, aptly taking place at the banquet halls of Bacchus in Mdina, are warned that performers may join them at their tables and wreak all kinds of havoc. What spurred the production of this dance-theatre-banquet with improvisation at its centre?

SE: The idea for a theatre piece involving improvisation probably came about as a result of a seed planted in Teatru Malta’s artistic director Sean Buhagiar’s head, following a conversation about improvisation some time last year. I was originally approached to direct a different play and include elements of improv, but then it was decided to do a totally improvised piece.

Improvisation is certainly spontaneous and indeed anything can happen, but the underpinning principles involve listening and acceptance, and it is through this that beautiful works can be created. Audiences can expect the unexpected, and hopefully will be as charmed and delighted by these wonderful performers as I have been in the rehearsal room.

Director Simone Ellul.

LZ: How did you go about directing the piece, which involves a cast of actors and also dancers from the Moveo Dance Company?

SE: I was a bit hesitant at the start, and I wondered how the dancers and actors who are more used to perform scripted work would react. However, I quickly put my mind at rest when I saw how wonderful they all are.

The dancers’ experience in contact improvisation proved especially invaluable. I started off by building a close-knit team who would be able to work together without distinction between actor and dancer.

Directing improvisation is different to directing a scripted piece. In text-based work, your basis is the text and the characters that are created from the text. In improvisation, you start with a blank slate and so, initially, what we learn are improvisation techniques.

Improvisation is not a wild free-for-all; on the contrary, there is a lot of discipline, otherwise performances would not work.

We eventually came up with a structure or framework within which we will be exploring the stories inspired by our audience. This experience has been particularly enriching for the way in which dancers, actors and musician come together to create a unique performance that has never been seen before (and never again will be, for that is the nature of improvisation).

Some of the cast of Etikett during rehearsals. Photo: Elisa Von Brockdroff

LZ Improvisation sometimes struggles to be taken seriously with the public often having limited expectations of what an improv show can offer. Will this upcoming show serve to showcase how improvisation can be a well-rounded performance experience in its own right?

SE: I certainly hope so! Many people’s exposure to improvisation has been via television programmes such as Whose Line is it Anyway? or, in any case, by watching short-form games, which are short, fast-paced scenes whose primary aim is to make the audience laugh, and this is no doubt a valid form of entertainment.

However, there is also “long-form” improvisation, which is far less known, especially by local audiences. There are different formats that can be performed, but the general idea is that they are a longer set, which can range from 30 minutes to over an hour.

Our performance will be a long-form improvisation. I cannot tell you whether the performance will be a comedy or drama, as we don’t know what will happen on the night! However, there will certainly be comedic moments, and the performers will also have the freedom and possibility to explore deeper relationships and storylines. All I can say is, come and watch the show to find out what will happen.

Etikett – Bankett ta’ Żfin u Teatru is an event by Teatru Malta and Moveo Dance Company to be held at bacchus Restaurant in Mdina on April 29. For more info visit teatrumalta.org.mt