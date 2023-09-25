Malta University Consulting Ltd (MUC) is organising two short courses in October and November entitled ‘Accounts for Non-Accountants’ and ‘How to Become a Better Negotiator and Mediator in Disputes’.

‘Accounts for Non-Accountants’ is a 12-hour course that will be delivered online via Zoom. It aims to introduce participants to financial accounting and financial statement analysis.

The course is open to anyone interested in accounting, including operating and managerial staff, business owners, investors, and shareholders. Participants do not need prior knowledge of accounting, and there are no specific prerequisites.

The course coordinator and trainer is Justin Chircop, a certified public accountant and a senior lecturer in accounting at the University of Malta.

Participants in the ‘How to Become a Better Negotiator and Mediator in Disputes’ course will focus on developing their negotiating and mediating skills. They will be presented with case studies of disputes at a workplace, within a family, and in a commercial setting. By the end of the course, they should be able to weigh between different alternatives, handle impasses, and be creative in negotiating mutually acceptable agreements.

This 10-hour course will be delivered in person and the sessions will take place at Campus Hub, University of Malta, Msida.

The course coordinator and trainer is Mario Caruana, a lawyer by profession and a Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution-accredited mediator. His practice includes family, civil, and commercial mediation. He is also a visiting lecturer at the University of Malta.

For further information call Maria Bugeja at MUC on 2124 0746 or e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or trainingservices@muhc.com.mt or visit this website.