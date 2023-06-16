Medicine shortage within the EU and improved access to innovative medication across the union, particularly in small markets such as Malta, were the main focus of discussions between Health Minister Chris Fearne and European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides.

Fearne welcomed the commissioner’s efforts to address these problems and voiced his support for the objectives of the recently adopted legislative proposals by the Commission to update the pharmaceutical framework. One of the objectives is to improve pharmaceuticals access across the EU creating a single market.

Fearne said it is essential that the EU breaks down current barriers within the internal market to the benefit of all EU patients.

"The new approach within the commission proposals, in which incentives for innovative products are linked to access to patients within all member states is the right approach and should be the basis of future negotiations.”

Fearne and Kyriakides also agreed that access to medicines requires initiatives beyond the proposed legislation and that these would be better addressed through a coordinated approach among member states.

Kyriakides noted that that “Malta has been a strong supporter of our vision to build a true European health union... Malta has been exemplary in its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a key partner at European level.”

Both Fearne and Kyriakides took part in the Medicines for Europe annual conference, which was organised in Malta and focused on key actions required to build a healthier Europe.

During his intervention, Fearne encouraged the European association to consider the difficulties small States face to access medication and improve this situation in a practical manner.