Almost three years ago to the day, APS Bank set up an eChannels Department, responsible for digital channels, internet and mobile banking, self-service machines and contact centre. This was aimed at narrowing the gap between the offering of traditional banking models and disruptive financial payment networks.

Gordon Gilford, the department head, explained that the creation of the department was guided – as with all other aspects of the Bank’s operations – by its mission, to offer a simpler and more personal banking experience.

“The Bank was aware of the need to have a digital team specifically focussed on digital channels, complementing our branch network. We want to ensure that customers have various options for their banking needs. Offering this range of banking channels is fully in line with our vision to be the community Bank in Malta.”

Over the years, APS Bank was able to catch up and overtake its larger competitors in terms of digital products and services, making sure that each had an edge. For example, the Bank has ATMs and Deposit Machines in all its 11 branches. The APS Debit Card offers unlimited number of withdrawals for its ATMs and up to four free withdrawals a month from all other local banks’ ATMs.

Gordon Gilford

“We were conscious of the fact that we had a relatively small network, so we worked even harder to ensure that this was not a disadvantage for our customers,” he said.

The APS Credit Cards – affiliated with VISA – were introduced a year ago and offer an impressive range of benefits based on whether it is an APS Gold or a Classic Credit Card, from travel and life insurance to purchase protection and vehicle hire excess protection. The credit cards have two-factor authentication to improve security and of course, they are also contactless, a must to align with in-person purchasing trends. However, the APS Bank credit cards have no annual fee, the only Bank in Malta to offer this.

“This is a great example of launching a really competitive product on the market,” he added.

The latest development was the removal of fees for transactions within the Single European Payment Area (SEPA), where customers are no longer being charged for making online SEPA payments in euro. This is a tremendous benefit and once again, APS Bank is the first Bank in Malta to offer this

The Bank also offers a complete suite of internet and mobile banking, via the myAPS online presence and its mobile app. Indeed, 92% of myAPS transactions are done via the app.

“We have a team dedicated to enhancing our banking channels and issuing regular updates. And there is plenty more that we intend to offer over the coming months,” he reassured, saying that these would not only improve the customer experience but would also add more functionality.

“It is all part of the Bank’s overall digital transformation, internally and externally, creating a better – and more streamlined – digital experience. The bar has been raised: expectations have increased, and we need to compete with the offering of international apps.”

Mr Gilford explained that one of the main reasons for the growth in the number of customers regularly using digital channels is that the Bank offers a nimble service – and peace of mind – through its contact centre, which is growing steadily.

“APS Bank has bucked the trend and has actually extended the hours that its locally-based contact centre is available: daily from 8am to 9pm, including public holidays. This is very important since we believe that customers want to be able to contact us when there is a query about a card, or a problem with a transaction, or even when they are concerned about scams. It makes a huge difference to talk to a real person about this, no matter where you are!”

“We also realised following the end of COVID-19 restrictions that there are still many people who prefer to make contact with a person but who find it inconvenient to go to a branch. This is why we also offer meetings online, for people to meet us virtually from any location. This has allowed an alternative way of having one-on-one contact,” he explained.

“Of course, for complex transactions, in person meetings remain the most popular way of engaging with the Bank. But if customers wish to have an online meeting, then we created a simple verification procedure so that these can be held in a confidential and secure way. This personal touch is also part of our mission statement.”

“This has been welcomed by our customers – particularly corporate customers. This complements our bulk file payments, mostly used for payroll, which are now also being offered free of charge.”

