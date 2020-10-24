SENGLEA ATHLETIC 0

TARXIEN RAINBOWS 5

Terzin 30og

Vanger 68 pen., 79

Abela 90og, Plut 90+

After hitting the woodwork three times in the space of five minutes, Tarxien would have been forgiven if they thought that lady luck had abandoned them as few would have predicted a resounding win of this proportions.

However, a silky second-half performance by the Rainbows, nourished by Vanger Conceicao da Silva’s jinking play. coincided with the sudden slump of Senglea.

